Back to school shopping tops $500 per child, survey shows

Back to school shopping will total an estimated $27 billion this year, according to Deloitte's survey. Parents will spend an average of $501 per child on clothes, supplies, computers, and gadgets. http://kare11.tv/2tOhUKN

KARE 6:51 PM. CDT July 12, 2017

