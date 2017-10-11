Community supports Lucy Laney on the first day of school

MINNEAPOLIS - Kids across Minneapolis head back to school and photojournalist Ben Garvin stopped by Lucy Craft Laney Community School to see how the first day was going.
KARE 11 is following Lucy Laney school throughout the school year to show both the successes and struggles of this north Minneapolis school.
RELATED: Principal finds purpose after surviving childhood abuse
RELATED: Lessons from Lucy Laney
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs