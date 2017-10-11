KARE
Community supports Lucy Laney on the first day of school

Photojournalist Ben Garvin takes us to the first day of school at Lucy Craft Laney Community School, which looks a lot like a big celebration. http://kare11.tv/2vjDWsU

Ben Garvin, KARE 11 , KARE 1:15 PM. CDT October 11, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Kids across Minneapolis head back to school and photojournalist Ben Garvin stopped by Lucy Craft Laney Community School to see how the first day was going.

KARE 11 is following Lucy Laney school throughout the school year to show both the successes and struggles of this north Minneapolis school.

