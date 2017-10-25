KARE
Close
Weather Alert 65 weather alerts
Close

Picture Day at Lucy Laney Elementary

Our series about Lucy Laney Elementary continues with a visit to the school on picture day.

KARE 7:46 PM. CDT October 25, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Picture day is a big deal, and an even bigger deal this year at Lucy Laney Elementary in North Minneapolis — the first year kids aren’t required to wear uniforms. Photojournalist Ben Garvin was there to capture the smiles.

This is one of a number of stories on the school as part of a year-long series by Lindsey Seavert and Ben Garvin. Here’s our earlier profile on the school’s principal who’s spearheading a long-awaited shift towards better test grades and higher attendance.
 

© 2017 KARE-TV

KARE

Principal finds purpose after surviving childhood abuse

KARE

Lessons from Lucy Laney elementary school

KARE

Lessons from Lucy: Mpls. elementary school fights to beat the odds

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories