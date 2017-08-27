Lessons from Lucy: Minneapolis elementary school fights to beat the odds
Educators at Lucy Craft Laney Community School began the new school year making visits to every home of their nearly 500 students, an interaction important to creating true community at the school. http://kare11.tv/2vjDWsU
KARE 10:46 PM. CDT August 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw: Flood water creeps into Houston news studio
-
Search for woman intensifies after newborn found
-
State fair fry stand damaged in Friday fire
-
Distracted driving crackdown targets state fairgoers
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
Late evening weather forecast 8-26-17
-
Hideaway Speakeasy brings Prohibition theme to the Minnesota State Fair
-
Minnesota needs to get real about racial inequality
-
WATCH: KHOU crew helps rescue trapped truck driver
-
New foods at the Minnesota State Fair
More Stories
-
Fight over Dayton's budget veto heads to Supreme CourtAug 27, 2017, 7:13 p.m.
-
Minnesota volunteers join Harvey relief effortAug 27, 2017, 4:55 p.m.
-
1 dead in shooting in CrystalAug 27, 2017, 9:00 a.m.