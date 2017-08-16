Mankato named 2nd best college town in America

Mankato (Photo: KARE)

MANKATO, Minn. - The Vikings may be gone, but the city of Mankato now has something else to crow about.

Schools.com just ranked the Minnesota River town number two on a list of the 25 best college towns in America. The website notes Mankato's recreation and entertainment amenities, plus its jobs potential for students after graduation. School.com says Mankato ranks ninth out of 170 communities for low unemployment rate, and number 14 for the short commute of those who work there.

Minnesota State University calls Mankato home, as does South Central College and Bethany Lutheran College.

Ranking number one on Schools.com's Top 25 list is Ithaca, NY, home to Cornell University.

