In response to growing concerns over President Trump's executive orders on immigration, Minneapolis Public Schools will host two community meetings for immigrant and refugee families. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - In response to growing concerns over President Trump's executive orders on immigration, Minneapolis Public Schools will host two community meetings for immigrant and refugee families.

"We wanted to make sure that we provide an opportunity for the community to come together and answer some of their questions that they might have, concerns that they might have," said Superintendent Ed Graff.

The district is partnering with the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR MN), and the Somali American Parent Association.

The organizations will be on hand to provide information about changing policies and to provide legal and social resources.

Referring to President Trump's executive orders on immigration, Graff said, "these actions that have been occurring have affected all of us, both from a school's perspective, or a classroom teacher working with her children, and a district office making sure that we're supporting our community."

Wednesday's community meeting is happening at South High School, located on 3131 S. 19th Avenue, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

If parents cannot attend tonight, the district is holding another community meeting on Saturday, March 4th, from 2 to 4:30 PM at Davis Service Center, located on 1250 W. Broadway Avenue.

For more information, click here.

(© 2017 KARE)