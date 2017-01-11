Robbinsdale school website compromised

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. - Robbinsdale Area School’s Schoology website is shut down after students were able to access parts of the system they normally would not be able to access.

The district says an unsuccessful software upgrade last week resulted in the compromised website which includes student grades.

Joseph Palmersheim, of Robbinsdale Area Schools, told KARE 11 the system was immediately shut down and work is underway to restore the system.

"Any changes made by students who had improper access will be negated by restoring the data and system," Palmersheim said. The district denies any rumors that the site was externally hacked by students.

Below is the letter the district Superintendent Carlton Jenkins sent to students and parents:

Dear Students and Families,

We hope this message finds you well, returning refreshed after our long winter break.

As you may have noticed, Schoology has been down since Friday afternoon. We will work with instructors and principals to ensure our students will be assisted in meeting timelines for course assignments. Students and families will be notified when Schoology is operational again. Report cards may be delayed, depending on how long this outage lasts.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017, an unsuccessful Schoology software upgrade caused users to have more access than intended. Our Technology Department shut down access to the system, and has been working since this weekend to restore proper security to users and reset the data (courses, assessments and grades) to the point where the system was prior to the unsuccessful software upgrade.

Schoology is still offline as of today (Monday), and our technology department’s top priority is to reset all of the data and complete the technology upgrade. We apologize for this inconvenience, and would like to stress this incident is not connected to any external breach or hacking.

Best Regards,

Carlton D. Jenkins, Ph.D.

Superintendent

