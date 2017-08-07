State MCA scores see little change

Stock image of classroom (Photo: ROGELIO SOLIS AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The 2017 MCA test scores are in, and those hoping to see a jump in performance are likely to be disappointed.

The Minnesota Department of Education released the scores Monday, which show little change from 2016. Math scores decreased slightly for some grade levels and remained constant for others, while reading scores remained largely the same.

"Test scores are just one part of the picture to understand how students are doing in Minnesota," said Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius. "It's frustrating to see test scores slowly increasing over time, but there's more to providing a student with a well-rounded education than can be seen in a test. I am proud of our students, and of the teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals, support staff and many others working every day to help every student succeed."

Since a new reading test was implemented in 2013 scores for all students are up 2 percentage points for those in grades 3-8 and 10. In math, scores for all students grades 3-8 are also up 2 percentage points from 2011, when a new math test was implemented. Students in grades five, eight and high school that took the science exam have increased scores by 4 percentage points since 2012.

"We need all children succeeding, which requires a real focus on providing an equitable education," continued Cassellius. "That's why we are proposing ambitious goals that address achievement gaps in our draft plan under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) that extend beyond just looking at the individual test scores we're looking at today."

2017 is also the first year the MCA data is being reported with new federally required categories that document students' race and ethnicity.

