Tackling the transition back to school after winter break

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Alyssa Larsen, a social studies teacher at Waconia High School, says she's ready to head back to work tomorrow.

“I miss my students. I love what I do and their energy is infectious,” Alyssa says.

It’s safe to say not all students and parents are as eager to head back.

Alyssa says a lot of her students may be jumping back into the classroom pretty wiped out.

“I have a lot of students that work a lot over their break so they actually come back more tired than when they left,” she says.

She says to really focus on the basics and work on getting you and your kids back into a routine.

“Especially high schoolers, they already don't get enough sleep in my opinion, and so to get them back into bed at a decent time and also just getting them started out right,” Alyssa says. “Give them a good breakfast and then ask them at the end of the first couple days back, ‘How did things go? What were you excited about?’”

If you notice your student is having a hard time making the adjustment she says it's ok to reach out to their teacher for a little guidance.

“I love parents who communicate with me. Email me, and call me and say, ‘Hey, what can I do to get my student back on track again?’”

Another teacher we heard from today says kids do well with structure so try to get organized at home. Also, get some fun things on the calendar for the kids to look forward to.

All of it hopefully setting you and your family up for a great 2017.