Twin Cities education leaders react to Trump order

MINNEAPOLIS - School leaders in the Twin Cities are among the many people reacting to President Trump's temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

On Monday, Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff issued a statement in support of immigrant students and families.

“Minneapolis Public Schools proudly welcomes diverse children from all over the world, from every religion and from every racial and economic background. We view our diversity as one of our greatest strengths," Graff said.

“The current times are sending a very different signal to our children, however, and have introduced an unprecedented level of fear and anxiety," Graff continued. "That is why, last month, the Minneapolis School Board passed a resolution affirming our district as a safe place for all students and families, regardless of their immigration status, national origin or language. It is not the role of the district as an educational organization to ask about the citizenship or immigration status of any of its students or families. Our role is to educate kids; in order for them to learn, they have to feel safe."

St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent John Thein offered a similar statement on Monday.

"To our students and families who are immigrants or refugees, Saint Paul Public Schools continues to welcome you with open hearts and open minds," he said.

"Our students, parents and staff come from dozens of nations, and each day more than 100 languages and dialects are heard in the hallways and classrooms of our schools. We wouldn’t have it any other way," he continued. "Last week’s Board resolution declared that our primary goal and legal obligation are to educate all students, regardless of their immigration status. Diversity is central to our strength, in our schools and throughout Saint Paul. We stand by all SPPS students and their families."

Late Sunday, University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler offered a message to students, faculty and staff.

"We are proud to be an inclusive, globally-engaged University that has welcomed students and scholars from around the world for more than a century," Kaler said. "This is an evolving situation, and we will continue to monitor it closely. We remind you that immigration and legal resources are available through International Student and Scholar Services and University Student Legal Service should you have specific questions."

"This University will support members of our community adversely affected by the executive order. We will advocate for you. You are entitled to be treated with justice and dignity, and the University of Minnesota stands with you," Kaler concluded.

