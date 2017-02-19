U of M considers shorter incomplete coursework period

File Photo (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - University of Minnesota administrators and faculty are considering shortening the deadline for incomplete coursework to six months in order to boost graduation and retention rates.

The Minnesota Daily reports that the current policy gives students one year to finish work required to change incompletes, which are assigned instead of a failing grade when students can't finish coursework due to extraordinary circumstances.

Michael Anderson, director of the university's College of Continuing Education, says he's noticed students have a harder time finishing incompletes after six months because they're removed from the coursework or forget about makeup assignments.

Stacey Tidball, director of continuity and compliance for the university's academic support resources department, says the one-year policy may discourage students from finishing the work on time to complete their degree in four years.

Tidball is currently running feedback sessions on the policy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.