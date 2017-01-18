UW-Madison frat suspended for alcohol violation

Fans will be able to buy beer or wine at men's hockey games at St. Cloud State this year. (Photo: Thinkstock)

MADISON, Wis. - University disciplinary documents allege a UW-Madison fraternity was suspended for providing alcohol to minors and teaching members a song glorifying sexual assault.



The university's Committee on Student Organizations announced Tuesday it has suspended the Sigma Chi chapter until March 1. A news release said the fraternity was accused of providing alcohol to minors at an Oct. 1 event.



UW officials released more documents later Tuesday that allege students passing by the house that night complained they heard a song glorifying sexually assaulting dozens of women at once.



The fraternity didn't immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press requesting a response to the sanctions.

