UW-Madison frat suspended for alcohol violation

MADISON, Wis. - University disciplinary documents allege a UW-Madison fraternity was suspended for providing alcohol to minors and teaching members a song glorifying sexual assault.
The university's Committee on Student Organizations announced Tuesday it has suspended the Sigma Chi chapter until March 1. A news release said the fraternity was accused of providing alcohol to minors at an Oct. 1 event.
UW officials released more documents later Tuesday that allege students passing by the house that night complained they heard a song glorifying sexually assaulting dozens of women at once.
The fraternity didn't immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press requesting a response to the sanctions.
