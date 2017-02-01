Video captures fight at Mpls. high school

A video posted on Facebook captures a wild fight between two students at Minneapolis Henry High School. (Photo: Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS - A video posted on Facebook captures a wild fight between two students at Minneapolis Henry High School.

The Minneapolis Public Schools confirm the incident, which took place last week inside a classroom. The video captures two female students wrestling and throwing punches while a teacher attempts to break it up. The teacher himself is struck a number of times, and the students refuse to stop, even when he manages to pry them apart for a few moments.

The brawl goes on for at least a minute and 15 seconds, with other students in the classroom laughing and jeering.

An MPS spokesperson would not share details on the status of the students or how they are being disciplined. The teacher allowed school officials to disclose that he did not seek medical attention and is currently teaching in the district. The district says an investigation is taking place but added that a police report was not filed in the incident. MPS also released the following statement.

We are aware of the video on social media of a fight that occurred at Patrick Henry last week. Staff responded immediately to the incident and followed proper security procedures. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and fighting is not tolerated at any of our schools or on school property. The students and staff of Henry High School work hard to foster a culture of inclusion and respect at the school, and we are committed to following the MPS discipline policy in instances of fighting.

