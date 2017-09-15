Effort to keep local K-9 with partner

EDINA – Officer Mike Bengston and his canine Ike had been inseparable since January.

“I go to sleep and he’s right next to me. I go to work and he’s right next to me,” explained Bengston.

But that changed last Friday when Ike was medically retired.

The German Shepard was diagnosed with epilepsy.

“He ended up starting to have seizures and after a barrage of testing through different vets, blood work, MRIs, they even did a spinal tap,” said Bengston.

The Edina Crime Prevention Fund launched a GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/edinak9ike) to raise money for the department to get another canine dog and for Mike to be able to keep Ike.

The goal was to raise $8500. Any money raised more than that amount will go to Ike’s medical care.

