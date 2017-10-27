KARE
Ellen blasted for sharing 'unacceptable' Katy Perry pic

KARE 4:25 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is facing backlash after posting a birthday tweet to Katy Perry.

In it, she says "happy birthday, Katy Perry! Time to bring out the big balloons." The tweet includes a picture of Ellen posing for a picture, dropping her jaw at Perry's breasts.

Many have called out DeGeneres as being sexist.

What do you think of the tweet? KARE 11's Adrienne Broaddus has more about the social media firestorm.

 

