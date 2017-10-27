Ellen blasted for sharing 'unacceptable' Katy Perry pic

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is facing backlash after posting a birthday tweet to Katy Perry.
In it, she says "happy birthday, Katy Perry! Time to bring out the big balloons." The tweet includes a picture of Ellen posing for a picture, dropping her jaw at Perry's breasts.
Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017
Many have called out DeGeneres as being sexist.
What do you think of the tweet? KARE 11's Adrienne Broaddus has more about the social media firestorm.
