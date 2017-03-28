Energy independence, not climate change, becomes priority under Trump orde

President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Trump's executive order on American energy independence is a sweeping repudiation of Obama-era environmental initiatives, substituting a strategy of combating climate change through international cooperation for an America-first energy policy.

Trump proclaimed the order as "the start of a new era of American energy production" that would "restore economic freedom and allow our workers to thrive compete and succeed on a level playing field for the first time in a long time."

Trump spoke at a signing ceremony at the Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday on a stage with a dozen coal miners.

Trump's order attempts to roll back Obama-era policies on power plant emissions limits, coal mining on federal lands, and regulations on fracking and methane. Because most of those rules were finalized under Obama, the Trump would have to start from the beginning on a rulemaking process to dismantle those regulations.

Even further, the order also takes aim at the entire framework of climate change action under the previous administration. Under Obama, federal agencies were required to plan for and mitigate the future effects of climate change, treat it as a national security issue, and attempt to reduce their own greenhouse gas emissions by 40%. All of those policies are rescinded by Trump's order.

Environmental activists deplored the order. Annie Leonard of Greenpeace USA said it showed Trump is "just a fossil fuel industry stooge with a presidential pen."

But she also cast the executive order as a temporary setback. "Thankfully, for all his bluster, the best Trump can do is delay America’s inevitable transition to clean energy, but he can’t stop it," she said.

White House officials said Trump's action "will look back and it will look forward," providing the framework for a new Trump-era energy framework that will emphasize more production and more jobs.

And despite relaxing environmental standards, the White House argues that its energy policies can be good for the environment in the long term. "The president strongly believes that protecting the environment and promoting our economy are not mutually exclusive goals," press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday. "This executive order will help to ensure that we have clean air and clean water without sacrificing economic growth and job creation."

The order will ask all federal agencies to identify obstacles to domestic energy production, with a report back to the White House for future action. And Trump said the order is "returning power to the states, where that power belongs."

The order makes good on Trump's promise to end what he called a "war on coal," and to bring back coal jobs. "I made them this promise. We will put our miners back to work," Trump said Tuesday.

"The war on coal is over," said Vice President Mike Pence at an executive order signing ceremony Tuesday, flanked by Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Former vice president Al Gore called the order "a misguided step away from a sustainable, carbon-free future for ourselves and generations to come."

"No one man or group can stop the encouraging and escalating momentum we are experiencing in the fight to protect our planet," Gore said.

