Days of Our Lives stars at Mall of America

Days of Our Lives. Credit: NBC

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Stars of NBC's popular daytime drama 'Days of Our Lives' will be coming to the Mall of America on Saturday August 12.

Cast members will be in the Mall of America Rotunda at 1 p.m. to sign autographs and answer questions.

Stop by to see several of your favorite cast members including: Kristian Alfonso, Lamon Archey, Camila Banus, Billy Flynn, Lauren Koslow, Eric Martsolf, Marci Miller and Greg Vaughan.

