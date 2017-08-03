'Dukes of Hazzard' star Tom Wopat arrested for indecent assault, battery

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Tom Wopat attends 'The Realistic Joneses' opening night at The Lyceum Theater on April 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Tom Wopat, one of the Dukes in the Dukes of Hazzard, the 1980s TV comedy about good ol' boys eluding the law, finds himself under arrest and charged with indecent assault and battery and drug charges in Massachusetts.

Scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Thursday, hours before he is scheduled to open in a production of 42nd Street in Waltham on Thursday night.

A statement from the Waltham, Mass., Police Department said Wopat, 65, was arrested in his car on a warrant late Wednesday. The warrant involved a charge of "indecent assault and battery on a person over 14."

The police statement said "two bags of white powder believed to be cocaine" were found in the car so a drugs possession charge was added.

Police did not provide details of who accused Wopat and what the accusation entailed.

Wopat, married to his second wife, Kathy, has worked steadily since Dukes, on TV, on stage and in music.

His IMDb page lists numerous guest appearances on multiple shows, with recurring roles in Cybill in the mid-1990s, for which he shared in an Emmy nomination for outstanding ensemble performance in 1996, and on Longmire more recently.

His movie roles include a U.S. marshal in the Oscar-winning Django Unchained. More recently, he starred in County Line in 2017.

His stage credits include A Trip to Bountiful (2013) and Catch Me If You Can (2011) on Broadway, according to his website. In 2005 he appeared in his first Broadway drama as part of the ensemble in the Tony-winning (for best revival of a play) production of Glengarry Glen Ross with Alan Alda and Liev Schreiber.

He's recorded multiple albums, including jazz tunes in 2013 (I've Got Your Number ) and pop standards in 2009 (Consider it Swung). His touring schedule includes concerts in addition to stage performances: In 2005, he toured nationally with Faith Prince for Over The Rainbow, featuring the songs of Harold Arlen.

