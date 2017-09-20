Report: Jay-Z turns down offer to perform at Super Bowl 52 halftime show

INDIO, CA - APRIL 12: Rapper Jay-Z performs onstage during day 2 of the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2014 Getty Images)

When it comes to its Super Bowl 52 halftime show, the NFL is on to the next one. According to The Source, rapper Jay-Z has turned down an offer to serve as the headliner act at the leagues' championship game in Minneapolis next February.

Per The Source:

The NFL is looking for an artist that will top Lady Gaga’s 2017 Super Bowl halftime performance (and ratings) and they found everything they need in Jay-Z. Problem is, Hov says no.

The rap mogul turned down the coveted halftime spot for next year’s Super Bowl, which boasts past shows from the likes of Missy Elliot, Janet Jackson and his wife Beyoncé.

Reached by ProFootballTalk.com, an NFL spokesman said that "no decisions have been made on the "performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists," which doesn't necessarily dispute The Source's report that the 21-time Grammy Award winner turned down an offer to perform. It's also worth noting that last week, Jay-Z dedicated a song at a concert to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who many believe has been blackballed from the league due to his protests aimed at bringing attention to racial injustices.

In July, Jay-Z -- real name: Shawn Carter -- released "4:44," his 13th solo album to go platinum.

