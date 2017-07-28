What's Up This Weekend: July 28-30

Target Field (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Here’s a look at 'What’s Up This Weekend' in the Twin Cities.

PIXAR COSTUME DAY

If you've ever wanted to dress up as your favorite Pixar character, here's your chance!

It's Pixar Costume Day Saturday at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

People are encouraged to dress up between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Science Behind Pixar exhibit.

They're hoping to set a record for the largest Pixar group photo at 1 p.m.

More information on the Science Museum website.

CORGIS & CUPCAKES AT CANTERBURY

It's the Corgi Races and Cupcake Festival at Canterbury Park Saturday!

In addition to a full horse racing schedule, there will be 72 dogs competing for the championship.

As it that wasn't enough, there will be sweet treats served up from a variety of vendors.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

More info here.

CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE

Travel back in time along Lake Minnetonka on Sunday.

The Concours D'Elegance is scheduled at the Excelsior Commons.

Check out tons of historic cars, boats and motorcycles.

Tickets are $25 and it all starts at 9 a.m.

More information here:

TARGET FIELD CONCERTS

A big weekend for music at Target Field.

Friday night it’s Billy Joel taking the stage.

Then, Saturday it’s Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and the Backstreet Boys!

© 2017 KARE-TV