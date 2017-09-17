WWE Legend Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan Dies

Bobby Heenan (Photo: WWE)

(WLTX) - One of the most famous managers in pro wrestling history, Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, has died.

The WWE confirmed Sunday night Heenan passed away at the age of 73.

During a career that lasted over 30 years, Heenan managed dozens of wrestlers. He also was known for being a color commentator during TV broadcasts.

Those who worked under Heenan were known as the "Heenan Family." Included in the list of performers who were part of that group were King Kong Bundy, 'Ravishing' Rick Rude and Curt Hennig.

Hennan was also the person who led Andre the Giant into the ring for his match at Wrestlemania III vs. Hulk Hogan in 1987, where over 93,000 packed the Detroit Silverdome to watch the event.

As a broadcaster, Heenan was known for his jawwing with "Mean" Gene Okerland. At one point, he even got his own show on the USA Network.

Heenan was part of the original broadcast team for Monday Night Raw when it debuted in 1993.

After learning of his death, wrestling starts took to Twitter to honor Heenan

"Bobby Heenan... The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business." wrote Ric Flair.

Bobby Heenan... The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

Flair also tweeted out a picture of the two together from their heyday.

Hulk Hogan, who as we mentioned was part of that 1987 match, said, "Worked with Bobby Heenan from 1980 until my career ended,learned new things from him ever single day,love u my brother rip."

Worked with Bobby Heenan from 1980 until my career ended,learned new things from him ever single day,love u my brother rip. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 17, 2017

© 2017 WLTX-TV