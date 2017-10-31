Esera Tuaolo advances past 'The Voice' Knockout Rounds

Minneapolis resident and former NFL player Esera Tuaolo survived The Voice's Knockout Round on Monday night with a stellar performance of Luther Vandross' "Superstar." http://kare11.tv/2h4gN7D

KARE 5:38 PM. CDT October 31, 2017

