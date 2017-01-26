Ex-'Prairie Home' host Garrison Keillor plans MN tour

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Humorist and former "A Prairie Home Companion" host Garrison Keillor will hit the road this spring to celebrate Minnesota Public Radio's 50th anniversary.
Keillor announced Thursday his one-man "The Gratitude Tour" will visit five Minnesota cities in six days in April - Duluth, Bemidji, St. Joseph/Collegeville, St. Peter and Moorhead. Tickets for Keillor's first experimental tour go on sale Jan. 31.
MPR first went on the air with KSJR-FM in Collegeville in 1967, and Keillor joined the noncommercial station as a morning classical music announcer in 1969. Keillor went on to create and host "Prairie Home," an old-fashioned radio variety show, on July 6, 1974.
Keillor, who turned 74 in August, gave a final performance as host in July and turned the show over to mandolinist Chris Thile (THEE'-lee).
