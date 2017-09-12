Ex-Vikings player tweets video after woman hit officer

Tyrone Carter tweeted a video, showing the woman charged with hitting the officer moments after the crash happened. (Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

WAYZATA, Minn. - A former Minnesota Vikings player tweeted out a short video showing the woman who has been charged with hitting and killing a Wayzata police officer, shortly after the incident took place.

The driver, 54-year-old Beth Freeman, of Mound, will be making her first court appearance in the death of Officer William Mathews at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. She has been charged with two separate counts of criminal vehicular homicide, each of which carries a potential 10-year prison term.

According to the criminal charges, it was "evident" that Freeman was under the influence of a controlled substance, and both talking and texting on her phone when she hit the officer, who was clearing debris from Highway 12.

Shortly after the crash occurred, Tyrone Carter, a former defensive back who played for the Gophers football team before his stint in the NFL, and who just happened to be at the scene of the accident, tweeted a video showing Freeman's reaction to what had happened.

In the video, tweeted from his @TyroneCarter954 account, Carter can be seen consoling a distraught Freeman:

As Freeman cries, Carter embraces her saying, "It's OK. It's OK."

Freeman: (sobbing) "No, it's not OK."

Carter: "Yeah, I know. But you can't run yourself crazy right now. We just got to try to make sure you're OK."

Freeman: "Oh my god."

Carter: "You gotta relax. Gotta relax."

Freeman: "OK, OK."

Carter: "Is this your car?"

Freeman: "Yes."

Carter: "What, he stopped somebody else?"

Freeman: "No he had stopped. And he was in the middle of the street. All of a sudden, I looked up and he was right there. Oh my god. I'm going to jail."

Carter: "You gotta relax. You gotta relax, man."

(Sirens heard in background)

Carter: "You just gotta sit down and relax. Don't go in the road. Don't go in the road. You just gotta sit down and relax."

The final shot of the video -- and certainly the most difficult to see -- shows four bystanders around Officer Mathews, who is laying on the ground.

Carter captioned the 38-second video with the words, "God always puts me in certain places to comfort a life in need. God, I thx you please put ur hands on both lives."

