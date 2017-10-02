Expert: Las Vegas shooter may have used trigger crank
The speed, pattern and inconsistent rate of gunfire heard in videos of the Las Vegas shooting indicate the suspect could have used cheap and legal modification devices to accelerate the firing of a semi-automatic weapon to almost 700 rounds a minute. http
KARE 5:20 PM. CDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
MN woman shares eyewitness account of Las Vegas Shooting
-
Crash survivor on wrong-way driver: "I just hope he's OK"
-
Brother of Vegas shooter speaks out
-
Brothers beat the odds to run Twin Cities Marathon
-
Late morning weather 10-2-2017
-
Dalvin Cook out with torn ACL
-
Vikings concerned about Dalvin Cook's knee injury
-
Midday weather 10-2-2017
-
Dunwoody College tackles need for skilled workers in Minnesota
More Stories
-
Supreme Court won't hear Minnesota sex offender caseOct. 2, 2017, 9:19 a.m.
-
Deer strike triggers fatal crash in Wis.Oct. 2, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
-
MN native critical after Las Vegas concert shootingOct. 2, 2017, 10:54 a.m.