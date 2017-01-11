KARE
Explosion injures at least 5 in SE Minn.

KARE Staff , KARE 12:27 PM. CST January 11, 2017

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - At least five people are hospitalized with injuries after a reported workplace explosion not far from Rochester Wednesday.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at McNeilus, a truck manufacturer in Dodge Center. The company builds garbage and cement mixing trucks, among other commercial vehicles. 

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson tells KTTC-TV that five people were hurt. Two were airlifted to a hospital while three others were taken by ambulance.



The road to the McNeilus plant is blocked off, and a number of law enforcement vehicles remain outside the building.

A woman answering the phone said the company had no comment.
 

 

