Explosion injures at least 5 in SE Minn.

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - At least five people are hospitalized with injuries after a reported workplace explosion not far from Rochester Wednesday.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at McNeilus, a truck manufacturer in Dodge Center. The company builds garbage and cement mixing trucks, among other commercial vehicles.



Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson tells KTTC-TV that five people were hurt. Two were airlifted to a hospital while three others were taken by ambulance.

Two people injured in the reported explosion were airlifted to a local hospital. (Photo: KTTC)





The road to the McNeilus plant is blocked off, and a number of law enforcement vehicles remain outside the building.



A woman answering the phone said the company had no comment.



