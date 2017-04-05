Falcon Heights considers its options on policing

Hundreds of people gathered at the St. Anthony Police Department Sunday afternoon to protest the shooting death of Philando Castile. (Photo: SKY 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - The City of Falcon Heights is considering its options when it comes to its policing contract.

Currently the city contracts with the St. Anthony Police Department for policing services. At its meeting Wednesday night, though, the Falcon Heights City Council approved a measure that allows the city to gauge interest from other departments for a potential contract.

Falcon Heights' ties to St. Anthony PD have been under scrutiny since St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights last July.

The motion to look at other options passed unanimously Wednesday. The current contract with St. Anthony stands until 2019, unless either city terminates it.

