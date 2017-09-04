Falcons cut former Gopher Ra'Shede Hageman

Ra'Shede Hageman #77 of the Atlanta Falcons walks onto the field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 11, 2016 during their game agaist the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons have cut Minnesota native and former Gophers defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman.

Last week, the Falcons placed Hageman on the Commissioner's Exempt list, which is used for players with unusual circumstances -- usually criminal charges. They continue to get paid but don't count towards the team's active roster.

The Falcons said that the decision to release Hageman came "after a thorough investigative process by local authorities."

In March 2016, police charged Hageman with three three misdemeanors: Interference with a Call for Emergency Help, Battery Family Violence and third degree Cruelty to Children.

In a police report obtained by 11Alive, the victim alleged Hageman pinned her in a corner and pulled her hair while her young son watched. He then allegedly stole her wallet, cell phone, and ID before pushing her down in the parking deck. She told police he was angry over a custody dispute earlier in the day.

Hageman was released on $7,500 bond.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told 11Alive at the time that the incident was under investigation by the league.

Three years ago, the NFL implemented strict penalties against players with domestic violence charges under its personal conduct policy. First time offenders would receive a 6-game suspension without pay, while second time offenders would be receive a lifetime ban from the league.

Last season, Hageman had two sacks and 18 combined tackles. He was Atlanta's 2nd round draft pick in 2014.

