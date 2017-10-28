Families displaced by overnight fire

Fire crews were dispatched to a home on the 5000 block of 61st Avenue North in Brooklyn Center around 1:15 a.m. (Photo: KARE)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. - Two families are being assisted by the Red Cross after fire chased them from their home in Brooklyn Center early Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to a home on the 5000 block of 61st Avenue North around 1:15 a.m. By the time engines arrived flames had spread throughout the house. A second alarm was called and the fire was quickly knocked down.

Although it appears to have stared in the kitchen investigators have not released an official cause.

Family members were able to safely escape the flames, as were several pets. The Red Cross says seven children are among those displaced.

