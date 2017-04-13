Family, attorney of United Airlines passenger react

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New phone scam making its way across Twin Cities
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
New study on cholesterol and heart attacks
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Why filming on a plane could get you sued... but probably won't
-
Wild discuss 2-1 OT playoff loss to Blues
-
Deal Guy: Wireless TV Streaming
-
Military pensions now tax exempt in Minnesota
-
MN AG suing business at center of KARE 11 investigation
-
Newport News Forrest Dr. incident
More Stories
-
3 measles cases confirmed in Hennepin CountyApr 13, 2017, 12:38 p.m.
-
Senior citizens can get a lifetime National Parks…Apr 12, 2017, 9:22 p.m.
-
U.S. drops 'Mother of all Bombs' on ISIS tunnel…Apr 13, 2017, 12:04 p.m.