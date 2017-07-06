Family, friends to mark year since Philando Castile shooting

Philando Castile (Photo: Courtesy Allysza Castile)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Family and friends of Philando Castile are marking the one-year anniversary of his fatal shooting during a routine traffic stop.



Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, was shot to death by St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez on July 6, 2016. Yanez opened fire seconds after Castile told him that he was carrying a gun.

Yanez was charged with manslaughter, plus two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm, due to the fact that Castile's girlfriend and her young daughter were also in the car. He was acquitted of all charges last month after testifying that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun.

The jury's decision set off a wave of protests, as both community members and those closest to Castile worked through anger and grief.



Castile's family members planned to gather Thursday evening in Falcon Heights, the suburb where he was shot, for what's billed as a day of love and healing. It includes a candlelight vigil near the shooting scene. The family also plans a lantern release Friday night.



Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, is hosting an event Thursday afternoon in St. Paul.

© 2017 Associated Press