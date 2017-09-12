Family of fallen officer: "You will always be our hero"

The family of a Wayzata Police officer struck and killed by a motorist last week says law enforcement was his "calling." Officer William Mathews is survived by his wife, Shawn, and son, Wyatt. http://kare11.tv/2f03nIS

KARE 5:47 PM. CDT September 12, 2017

