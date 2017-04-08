Family of missing girl still searching for answers 24 years later

Hang Lee (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - It is one of St. Paul’s oldest missing persons cases.

Seventeen-year-old Hang Lee went missing on Jan. 12, 1993, after she told her family members she was going to a job interview.

The man she went to see for the interview, police say, is Mark Steven Wallace. Police say he was the last person to see her and they have long suspected Wallace is connected to her disappearance, according to court documents filed in an unrelated case in 2016.

On Saturday, Lee’s family held a spirit release ceremony, which is customary in Hmong culture after a funeral. But Lee never had a funeral, and her family members wanted to remember her while also trying to spark renewed interest in the case.

"She was just a really good person, you know?" Koua Lee said. "But she never got to live that, because it was taken away from her. Somehow. Some reason.”

Koua is Hang’s brother, and attended the ceremony Saturday.

Police say the investigation into her disappearance is still open.

"With this kind of investigation, you never give up," said Benny Williams with the St. Paul Police Department. "You keep pushing. You keep striving. It gets frustrating."

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is offering a reward for information in the case.

