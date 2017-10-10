Family remembers 24-year-old paramedic killed in crash

Those who knew Marina Gayle Desteno Challeen of St. Paul describe the 24-year-old as hard-working, kind and passionate. The young paramedic was killed when the ambulance she was riding in rear-ended a stalled semi Monday night. http://kare11.tv/2zfovQG

KARE 5:22 PM. CDT October 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories