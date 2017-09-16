Family-run restaurant burglarized overnight

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in at Suzette's Restaurant in Jordan, Minnesota. (Photo: Courtesy Suzette's Restaurant)

JORDAN, Minn. - Police are searching for a suspect after a break-in at a small family-run restaurant in Jordan, Minnesota.

Suzette's Restaurant says on Friday night sometime between 8:30 p.m. and midnight, someone broke in and stole their cash register and possibly other items, causing quite a bit of damage in the process.

The restaurant has been serving food in Jordan for nearly 20 years. They say they have never had an issue like this.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-496-8307.

