KARE
Close

Family-run restaurant burglarized overnight

KARE Staff , KARE 1:01 PM. CDT September 16, 2017

JORDAN, Minn. - Police are searching for a suspect after a break-in at a small family-run restaurant in Jordan, Minnesota.

Suzette's Restaurant says on Friday night sometime between 8:30 p.m. and midnight, someone broke in and stole their cash register and possibly other items, causing quite a bit of damage in the process.

The restaurant has been serving food in Jordan for nearly 20 years. They say they have never had an issue like this.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-496-8307.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories