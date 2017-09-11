Family says DNA test confirms baby was Greywind's

Haisley Jo, the daughter of Savanna Greywind. (Photo: The LaFontaine-Greywind Family)

FARGO, N.D. - The baby girl found alive last month has been confirmed by DNA tests to be the daughter of Savanna Greywind, according to the family spokesperson.

The infant, named Haisley Jo, is in the care of family this week after spending the weekend with Greywind's parents for Grandparents Day.

The family spokesperson says the little girl is doing well.

The child attended Greywind's funeral last week, which her family said was "very nice."

Greywind was eight months pregnant when she died of what authorities are calling "homicidal violence." Her body was found in the Red River, wrapped in plastic, days after the baby girl was found alive.

Two people are charged with conspiring to kill Greywind in order to kidnap her unborn child -- 38-year-old Brooke Crews and 32-year-old William Hoehn. The alleged fetal kidnapping could be the first case of its kind in Minnesota or North Dakota.

Greywind's family said they are waiting, just like everyone else, to find out more in this case but hope to get justice for their daughter.

Greywind's parents, who lived with her at the Fargo apartment, moved out this weekend, saying they never want to see that building again.

Meanwhile a petition has been started by community members, urging the city to tear down what they call a "constant menace" to the neighborhood.

So far, it has nearly 2,000 signatures.

