Family sees heart at site of deadly crash

SKY9 over deadly crash in Byers, Colorado. (Photo: KUSA)

BYERS, Colo. - Scene video often captures the devastating aftermath of crashes. But for one family, the video also captured a moment that will always hold a special meaning.

Two families lost a loved one near Byers, Colorado, on Friday morning following a head-on crash involving a semi and a car. As KUSA's SKY9 helicopter flew over the scene, one of the family members reached out to 9NEWS with a request.

A chance to see the heart shape formed by the wheat which spilled out of the semi.

While they asked not to be identified, the family member says wheat is an important part of their livelihood and the symbol seemed to leave a message of love behind for each of their families.

A beautiful symbol, appearing in an otherwise tragic scene.

