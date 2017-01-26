Family targeted after neighbor flies Nazi flag

A woman says her family has been targeted after a neighbor, unbeknownst to them, hung a Nazi flag outside the duplex over the weekend, a photo of which was shared on social media with the family's address. (Photo: USA Today Network-Wis.)

OSHKOSH - A woman says her family has been targeted after a neighbor, unbeknownst to them, hung a Nazi flag outside the duplex over the weekend, a photo of which was shared on social media with the family's address.

A Nazi flag at an Oshkosh house was taken down after it sparked outrage on social media. https://t.co/EcWITXKJUC — Oshkosh Northwestern (@onwnews) January 22, 2017

Now she's trying to raise money to move from their Oshkosh home and for attorney's fees to pursue legal action against the man responsible for the original Facebook post, according to a GoFundMe account she started.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined an investigation into the threats the woman received.

Rosangela Diaz said in the post that she learned from a friend that the neighbor who shares the family's duplex had hung the flag. Someone had posted an image of the flag, and duplex, on Facebook and listed her family's address.

The flag was taken down after sparking outrage on social media.

RELATED: Nazi flag in Oshkosh sparks social media outrage

But, Diaz said in the post, her family has been the target of the backlash, receiving threats and having their tires slashed.

Grant Schwab of Schwab Properties, which owns the duplex, said the company will do whatever it can to make sure that Diaz and her family are safe.

Oshkosh police Lt. Becky Kaiser verified that police had received reports in connection with the case but declined to discuss the details. She said that there is a joint investigation between the department and the FBI due to the combination of the flag and the nature of the resulting threats. She said no one is in custody and she did not know Tuesday if police anticipate any charges.

Kaiser declined to further discuss the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment.



Post Crescemet Media