Family that ran 'Original' curd stand not giving up

Original Cheese Curds stand at the Minnesota State Fair (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - When news broke earlier this month that "Original Cheese Curds" stand at the Minnesota State Fair was closing up shop, Minnesotans, along with curd lovers, were shocked and outraged.

"I can't believe the MN State Fair would do this to an iconic business," one viewer wrote. "I'm so sad!! Those are the best cheese curds on the planet!" another fan said. In fact, so many supported the stand, #savethecurds was trending across Minnesota.

Dick and Donna Mueller introduced their deep fried cheese curd fritters back in 1975. Over the next four decades, business boomed and their booth inside the Minnesota State Fair food building morphed into an iconic yellow building on Dan Patch Avenue.

But Dick is now 80 years old, and ready to hang up the apron. He had hoped his son, Tom, could take it over, but State Fair administrators told him it wasn't an option.

Now, the family that ran the business isn’t giving up. Tom has published an open letter to the Fair. KARE 11's Dylan Wohlenhaus talked to Tom about it and will have more on the KARE 11 News at 6 p.m.

CAN YOU IMAGINE a Minnesota State Fair without cheese curds?

Neither can I, but that’s how it was before my family fried up the very first batch there in 1975.

Now fairgoers eat more than 2.6 million cheese curds every year!

It’s a tradition we and our employees are proud of starting and one we’d love to keep up from our booth on Dan Patch.

Unfortunately, you’ve decided we can’t do that.

You wrote to me April 5 — more than a year after I submitted my application to continue running our family’s stand— and said that closing our business and forcing us off the fairgrounds “is in the best interest of the State Fair and fair guests.”

Our sales represent roughly 20% of all cheese curds sold at the fair and our employees and customers alike return year after year, so I don’t know whose best interest you have in mind.

I don’t think this is right and I want you to reconsider.

I’ve heard from thousands of people through social media, online petitions and personal letters, encouraging me to continue our family tradition so they can continue theirs.

That’s why I’m asking the Minnesota State Fair, General Manager Jerry Hammer and Deputy General Manager Jim Sinclair to work with me to find a way to stay.

I want the Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds to be at the Fair this year and into the future — for our loyal customers, our employees and the thousands of people who are asking you to #SaveTheCurds.

Sincerely,

Tom Mueller

