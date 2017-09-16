Fans contribute water for Wild ice sheet

The Wild invited the public to bring water from their favorite Minnesota hockey ponds, lakes and rinks, to contribute for the "This Is Our Ice" initiative. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild fans got the chance to support their team in a new way Saturday - by providing the very ice they'll skate on.

The Wild invited the public to bring water from their favorite Minnesota hockey ponds, lakes and rinks, to contribute for the "This Is Our Ice" initiative.

The local water contributions were gathered on Saturday, to be filtered and frozen into the ice sheet at Xcel Energy Center throughout the season.

KARE 11 even contributed some water from its own backyard.

Straight from the @kare11 Backyard to #OurIce at The X. #mnwild #karestaff #kare11weather A post shared by Brandon McCauley (@bpmccauley_) on Sep 16, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

© 2017 KARE-TV