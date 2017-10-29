Farmer dies after being run over by plow in Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Authorities say a farmer died in central Minnesota after he was run over by the plow his tractor was pulling.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the man's body in a farm field Sunday morning.
The victim had been run over and dragged by a chisel plow. The tractor pulling the plow then got stuck in a ditch.
The man had been working alone in the field Saturday and did not return that night. His name was not immediately released.
The accident is under investigation.
© 2017 Associated Press
