Fatal crash closes Hwy. 55 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 55 in Plymouth.

Authorities with the Plymouth Police Department and Plymouth Fire Department say the crash occurred around 2:46 p.m. Thursday at Highway 55 and Northwest Boulevard.

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people were injured and transported to North Hospital via ambulance.

Eastbound Hwy. 55 was shut down at Interstate 494. The northbound lanes of Northwest Boulevard were also shut down at Hwy. 55.

MnDOT officials say the highway will be closed for about three hours.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

