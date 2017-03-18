Fatal crash in St. Cloud under investigation

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in St. Cloud Saturday morning.

Troopers say a Dodge Caravan taxi was headed south on Highway 10 and stopped at the red light at St. Germain Street. A freightliner semi rear-ended the taxi, according to the state patrol.

The accident happened at about 7:21 a.m. on Saturday. As of Saturday afternoon, the state patrol had not released any information about who was killed.

