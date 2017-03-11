KARE
Fatal crash near Rush City, MN under investigation

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 6:04 PM. CST March 11, 2017

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Rush City, Minnesota.

According to the state patrol, the accident happened at about 3:21 p.m. Saturday on I-35 south, just south of Rush City. Troopers said southbound 35 will be shut down at Rush City until further notice.

The state patrol has not released the number of fatalities or vehicles. Check KARE11.com for updates.

