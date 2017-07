(Photo: Thinkstock)

HAMPTON, Minn. - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 52 in Hampton Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said the accident occurred on southbound Highway 52 at 12:39 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was killed.

The state patrol is investigating. No further details are available at this time.

