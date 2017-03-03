Fatal shooting in Minnetonka at Park and Ride

Several agencies responded to a shooting in Minnetonka that left one man dead after being shot in the head.

MINNETONKA, Minn - A man is dead after being shot in the head late Friday night inside a Park-and-Ride ramp in Minnetonka.



Police were called to 11201 Wayzata Blvd at 11:13 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. Officers found one male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.



Officers at the scene spoke with witnesses who saw a man running from the scene shortly after the shots were fired. Officers located that man nearly three hours later in the woods near Crane Lake.



Police say the suspect was arrested without incident. Several area agencies were called in to assist, as officers used a K9 unit and helicopter during their search.



The identity of the victim is being withheld pending an investigation from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.



Charges are still pending at this time.

(© 2017 KARE)