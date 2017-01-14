Fatal stabbing is 3rd homicide of the year in Minneapolis

Scene of a fatal stabbing in Minneapolis late Saturday night. Minneapolis police say the suspect and victim were relatives.

MINNEAPOLIS - A man is dead after being stabbed in the chest late Saturday night in Minneapolis.



Police say it happened in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue South just before 11:00 p.m.



When officers arrived they found another man inside the apartment along with the victim.



Police say he's a relative and is currently their sole suspect in the stabbing. Officers were able to arrest him without any problems.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from HCMC. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is currently looking into the death and will release the man's identity at a later time.



Minneapolis police say this fatal stabbing is their 3rd homicide of 2017.



(© 2017 KARE)