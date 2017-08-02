Father of Philando Castile wants a portion of settlement

Philando Castile (Photo: Allysza Castile)

MINNEAPOLIS - The father of Philando Castile, the motorist fatally shot by a police officer, wants a portion of the $3 million settlement reached in his death.

Phelix Frazier Sr. is serving a life term in federal prison on drug trafficking charges. The Star Tribune reports Frazier has asked a Hennepin County judge to give him $500,000 and disputes claims that he was absent from his son's life.



Castile's mother, Valerie Castile, has petitioned the court for $2 million with the remaining amount going to the attorneys. A judge is expected to review the petition Wednesday.

Castile was shot in July 2016 during a traffic stop seconds after he informed Officer Jeronimo Yanez he had a gun. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter after testifying that Castile ignored commands not to reach for the gun.

