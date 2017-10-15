Father: Son died at NDSU from 'natural causes'

Devin Delaney (Photo: Courtesy Delaney family)

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - The family of a Burnsville teen found dead in an NDSU dorm room last month says he died from natural causes.

Seventeen-year-old Devin Delaney was a senior at Burnsville High School and was visiting the NDSU campus Sept. 17 when he was found dead at Sevrinson Hall, a dorm building.

At that time, police said there were no signs of foul play.

His father, Tom Delaney, now says the family has a copy of the autopsy report. He says it indicates that Devin Delaney died peacefully in his sleep from a heart condition, most likely cased by a viral infection.

He says the report was negative for commonly used drugs and alcohol.

"We choose to share these details, so friends of Devin know what happened, and Devin’s image remains true," said Tom Delaney in a Facebook post. "We feel that friends close to Devin, including those with him on that tragic night, need to know the following: Devin, and the friends around him, did not make any choices, do any actions, or lack of action, that weekend that could have contributed to his death in any way."

Delaney criticized some news stories that related his son's death to binge drinking, despite a lack of evidence.

