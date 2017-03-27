'Fearless Girl' statue will keep staring down Wall Street's bull

People take photographs of the 'The Fearless Girl' statue (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

The "Fearless Girl" will continue staring down Wall Street's "Charging Bull" for at least one more year.

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio said the bronze, ponytailed girl "has fueled powerful conversations about women in leadership," and the statue will remain on Department of Transportation property as a part of its art program through February 2018.

"Now, she’ll be asserting herself and affirming her strength even after her temporary permit expires — a fitting path for a girl who refuses to quit," de Blasio said Sunday. The statue was originally permitted to stay until only April 2.

After her installation on the eve of International Women's Day, the "Fearless Girl" has drawn widespread attention. Tourists have taken countless pictures with the girl and dressed her with both pink Pussyhats from the Women's March to red Make American Great Again caps from President Trump's campaign.

Not everyone wants to see the girl stay, though. Arturo Di Modica, sculptor of Wall Street's famous bull, told the Associated Press the girl was "an advertising trick." The girl was installed by the State Street Global Advisors as a part of its call on the more than 3,500 companies that benefit from its clients' investments to make sure their governing boards are diverse.

The push to make the statue permanent began shortly after her installation. A petition from change.org received more than 28,000 supporters. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Public Advocate Letitia James also called for making the statue permanent.

"She's not defiant, she's brave, proud and strong, not belligerent," Kristen Visbal, the statue's sculptor, told the Associated Press.

